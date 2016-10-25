BRIEF-Horizon Pharma raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma plc - raises full-year 2016 net sales guidance and confirms full-year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Horizon Pharma plc sees full-year 2016 net sales approximately $980 to $985 million
* Horizon Pharma - raising net sales guidance on a non-GAAP adjusted basis to approximately $1.045 to $1.050 billion excluding $65 million settlement for fy
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.