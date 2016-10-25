版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Fiji Airways Co & American Airlines strengthen codeshare agreement

Oct 25 American Airlines Group Inc :

* Fiji Airways & American Airlines strengthen codeshare agreement

* Fiji Airways extended agreement allows for connections when flying between fiji, across u.s. And united kingdom

* Fiji airways agreement to include more cities in united states and london's heathrow airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

