BRIEF-Fiji Airways Co & American Airlines strengthen codeshare agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 American Airlines Group Inc :
* Fiji Airways & American Airlines strengthen codeshare agreement
* Fiji Airways extended agreement allows for connections when flying between fiji, across u.s. And united kingdom
* Fiji airways agreement to include more cities in united states and london's heathrow airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
