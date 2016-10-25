版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 01:24 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank raises quarterly dividend 25 pct to $0.10/share

Oct 25 Independent Bank Corp :

* Independent Bank Corporation announces a 25 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐