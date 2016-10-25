BRIEF-Spirit Airlines estimate Q4 2016 CASM ex-fuel to increase about 8 pct year over year

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Spirit Airlines Inc
* Spirit Airlines Inc says for Q4 2016, estimate casm ex-fuel will increase approximately 8 percent year over year - sec filing
* Spirit Airlines Inc - for full year 2016, reiterate full year casm ex-fuel guide of approximately flat year over year - sec filing
* Sees 2016 gross capital expenditures of $558 million
* Spirit airlines inc - sees fy 2017 available seat miles to grow 18.5%
* During the q4 2016, canceled about 310 flights, or 48.2 million available seat miles, as a result of Hurricane Matthew
* Spirit Airlines Inc - estimate negative operating income impact from Hurricane Matthew was approximately $6.5 million for Q4 Source - bit.ly/2eFS5WW Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.