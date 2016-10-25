BRIEF-Concordia International announces communication with UK's CMA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Concordia International Corp :
* Concordia International Corp announces communication with CMA
* CMA's investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of international segment
* CMA confirmed it has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of any infringement for it to issue statement of objections
* UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating issues related to UK pharmaceutical sector; co's international segment is part of inquiry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.