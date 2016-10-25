BRIEF-Concordia International announces communication with UK's CMA

Oct 25 Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp announces communication with CMA

* CMA's investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of international segment

* CMA confirmed it has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of any infringement for it to issue statement of objections

* UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating issues related to UK pharmaceutical sector; co's international segment is part of inquiry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: