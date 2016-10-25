版本:
BRIEF-Telesta Therapeutics shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Prometic Life Sciences

Oct 25 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :

* Telesta Therapeutics Inc. shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

* Arrangement was approved by 96.4% of votes cast by Telesta shareholders eligible to vote at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

