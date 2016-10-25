版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Visa opens tokenization services to third party partners

Oct 25 Visa Inc :

* Visa opens tokenization services to third party partners

* "New token service framework allows more companies to scale secure digital payments globally" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

