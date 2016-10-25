版本:
BRIEF-JetBlue makes strategic investment in JetSuite

Oct 25 JetBlue Airways Corp

* JetBlue makes strategic investment in JetSuite

* JetSuite Inc - agreement provides for a Jetblue nominee to be appointed to JetSuite board of directors

* JetSuite inc - JetBlue Airways has made a minority equity investment in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

