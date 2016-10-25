版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran expects capex of $2.8 bln in 2016

Oct 25 Freeport-mcmoran Inc

* Freeport-Mcmoran reports third-quarter and nine-month 2016 results

* Freeport-Mcmoran inc - capital expenditures are expected to approximate $2.8 billion for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

