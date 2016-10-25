BRIEF-Blackberry announced its latest series of android smartphones

Oct 25 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry ltd announced its latest series of android smartphones, DTEK60

* Blackberry ltd says DTEK60 is available to purchase from shopblackberry.com in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands for $499

* Blackberry ltd says availability of DTEK60 in additional global channels and countries will be announced in coming weeks