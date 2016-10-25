版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Tarena International signs cooperation deal with Beijing Open University

Oct 25 Tarena International Inc

* Tarena International - signed cooperation deal with Beijing Open University, to offer joint-major programs in digital art and software engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐