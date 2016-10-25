BRIEF-Camden National reports Q3 core earnings per share of $0.70

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Camden National Corp :
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 revenue $39.4 million, up 1 percent
* Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis for Q3 was $28.9 million, down $128,000 on a fully-taxable basis compared to last quarter
* Qtrly common equity tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.86 % versus 10.25 % last quarter
* Total assets at Sept 30 was $3.9 billion versus $3.7 billion at December 31, 2015, representing an increase of $194.6 million, or 7% annualized Source text [bit.ly/2ejYZjQ] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
