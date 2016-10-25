BRIEF-Camden National reports Q3 core earnings per share of $0.70

Oct 25 Camden National Corp :

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue $39.4 million, up 1 percent

* Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis for Q3 was $28.9 million, down $128,000 on a fully-taxable basis compared to last quarter

* Qtrly common equity tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.86 % versus 10.25 % last quarter

Total assets at Sept 30 was $3.9 billion versus $3.7 billion at December 31, 2015, representing an increase of $194.6 million, or 7% annualized