版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Imprimis' Dropless Therapy shows advantages in peer-reviewed study

Oct 25 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Imprimis' Dropless Therapy shows significant advantages in a large peer-reviewed study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐