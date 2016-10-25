版本:
BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy says notified by CT Energy that Beacon Falls Energy project not selected for negotiations under RFP

Oct 25 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell energy inc - notified by ct energy & technology llc that beacon falls energy project was not selected for contract negotiations under rfp

* Fuelcell energy inc - not received any notification regarding status of any of previously disclosed four bids submitted to state of connecticut

* Fuelcell energy- according to deep disclosures related to that rfp, decisions from state of connecticut are expected by end of jan 2017- sec filing Further company coverage:

