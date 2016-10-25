版本:
BRIEF-Posera says CEO Loudon Owen recently bought 784,747 shares of Co

Oct 25 Posera Ltd

* Says co's ceo, loudon owen has recently bought a total of 784,747 common shares of co at current closing market price of $0.185 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

