BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CFO on conf call- Will not compete in the lowest price tiers

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co
* CFO on conf call- wage inflation an increasing challenge in many developing markets
* CFO on conf call- will not compete in the lowest price tiers
* CFO on conf call- will make about $22 billion in dividend payments, share exchanges and share repurchases in FY2017
* CFO - in China, need to make much more progress in babycare, have some challenges in wholesale market and specialty channels Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
