BRIEF-Fair Isaac says trying to provide credit score for those with limited credit histories

Oct 25 Fair Isaac Corp

* Launching a global effort to provide credit score for consumers and businesses with limited or no credit history

* Will target Turkey, Russia Mexico, India, China and the Philippines for initial launch

* Will develop credit scores for the new markets through a combination of business partnerships, mobile platforms, and cloud-based services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

