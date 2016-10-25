版本:
BRIEF-FDA says Heartware Inc recalling HVAD pumps due to design problem with driveline connector

Oct 25 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* Heartware Inc recalling the HVAD pumps due to a design problem with the driveline connector

* contamination of Heartware's driveline may result in fluid or other material entering pump, causing electrical issues or pump stops Source text - bit.ly/2eAYe7T

