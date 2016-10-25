BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS finalizes financing for Blue Label investment

Oct 25 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc :

* Net1 finalizes financing for Blue Label Telecoms strategic investment

* Has procured bank funding to complete strategic investment of an approximate 15 pct equity stake in Blue Label Telecoms Limited

* Expects Blue Label transaction to close after Blue Label shareholder approval is obtained at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 16 2016