BRIEF-Fimbrion, GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for UTIs

Oct 25 Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc:

* Fimbrion - co and GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for urinary tract infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

