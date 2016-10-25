版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-KeyCorp expects to achieve full run-rate savings on First Niagara deal by H2 2017 - Conf Call

Oct 25 Keycorp

* Expects to achieve full run rate savings (on First Niagara deal) by back half of 2017; will reflect in 2018 results - conf call Further company coverage:

