BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp AG is in talks with Ternium SA to sell steel plant in Brazil - Nikkei

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* German engineering giant Thyssenkrupp AG is in talks with Ternium Sa to sell its large steel plant in Brazil - Nikkei

* Thyssenkrupp AG talks with Ternium SA are at an advanced stage, could be concluded by year-end - Nikkei

* Ternium would likely want to pay less than the steel plant's current book value of roughly $2.17 billion - Nikkei