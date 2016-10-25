版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-James Flynn reports 4.51 pct passive stake in Blueprint Medicines

Oct 25 Blueprint Medicines Corp

* James Flynn reports 4.51 percent passive stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp as of October 20 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2eCWk3R Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐