版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems files for resale of up to 2.7 mln shares by stockholders

Oct 25 Aehr Test Systems :

* files for resale of up to 2.7 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2eBCVDf Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐