BRIEF-OneWeb Ltd in talks with SoftBank about potential linkup - WSJ

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* OneWeb Ltd in talks with Japan's SoftBank Group Corp about potential linkup - WSJ citing sources

* OneWeb Ltd representatives have also engaged in discussions with other possible suitors - WSJ citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2ercPVp Further company coverage:

