BRIEF-Carlisle Companies says Q3 sales rose 1.8 pct to $991 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Carlisle Companies Inc :
* Q3 sales rose 1.8 percent to $991 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations excluding items
* CCM remains on track to achieve record sales and earnings results in 2016
* Expectations for sales growth remain in mid-single digit percent range for 2016
* Continue to expect net sales growth at CIT for FY 2016 to be in high single digit percent range, including contribution from deals
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (goo.gl/e66qyg) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
