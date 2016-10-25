BRIEF-Carlisle Companies says Q3 sales rose 1.8 pct to $991 mln

Oct 25 Carlisle Companies Inc :

* Q3 sales rose 1.8 percent to $991 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations excluding items

* CCM remains on track to achieve record sales and earnings results in 2016

* Expectations for sales growth remain in mid-single digit percent range for 2016

* Continue to expect net sales growth at CIT for FY 2016 to be in high single digit percent range, including contribution from deals

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S