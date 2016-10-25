BRIEF-Vertex says data from study of VX-152 expected in second half of 2017

Oct 25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces planned initiation of phase 2 studies evaluating the next-generation correctors VX-440 and VX-152 in triple combination regimens to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis

* Says data from study of VX-152 are expected in second half of 2017

* Says has submitted ind applications to FDA for both VX-440 and VX-152 and expects to start both studies by end of 2016