公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa posts Q3 adj. earnings 99 cents/shr

Oct 25 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB De CV

* 2016 third quarter and first nine months results

* Q3 same store sales rose 5.6 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share ps. 0.99

* Qtrly earnings per share PS. 1.09

* Qtrly total revenues 42.35 billion pesos, up 12.5 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view mxn 1.23, revenue view mxn 41.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

