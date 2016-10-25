BRIEF-Coca-Cola Femsa posts Q3 adj. earnings 99 cents/shr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB De CV
* 2016 third quarter and first nine months results
* Q3 same store sales rose 5.6 percent
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share ps. 0.99
* Qtrly earnings per share PS. 1.09
* Qtrly total revenues 42.35 billion pesos, up 12.5 pct
* Q3 earnings per share view mxn 1.23, revenue view mxn 41.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.