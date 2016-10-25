版本:
2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

Oct 25 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo & Company announces common dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

