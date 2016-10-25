版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-IBM says received new non-income tax assessment in Q3 - SEC filing

Oct 25 IBM

* In Q3 2016, the company received a new non-income tax assessment - SEC filing

* Total potential amount related to non-income tax assessment related matters for all applicable years is about $740 million Source text: (bit.ly/2dTIUC9) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐