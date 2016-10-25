BRIEF-PRGX Global to acquire Lavante for $4.25 mln in cash

Oct 25 PRGX Global Inc -

* Under the terms of the merger agreement to acquire Lavante, PRGX will pay up to $4.25 million in cash at closing

* PRGX Global may be required to pay earnout consideration in cash based on revenue received from Lavante's sim services from closing through Dec 31, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2e84Jf0] Further company coverage: