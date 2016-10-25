BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.63

Oct 25 Qts Realty Trust Inc

* Q3 FFO per share $0.63

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.67

* Says company is raising its 2016 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, operating FFO and operating FFO per share

* Says company now expects capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of about $300 million for 2016

* Sees 2016 operating FFO per share of $2.57 to $2.65

* Company is also lowering its churn guidance from 5 to 8 percent to 5 to 7 percent for 2016

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S