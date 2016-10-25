BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.63

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Qts Realty Trust Inc
* Q3 FFO per share $0.63
* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.67
* Says company is raising its 2016 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, operating FFO and operating FFO per share
* Says company now expects capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of about $300 million for 2016
* Sees 2016 operating FFO per share of $2.57 to $2.65
* Company is also lowering its churn guidance from 5 to 8 percent to 5 to 7 percent for 2016
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
