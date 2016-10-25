BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty qtrly FFO per share $0.60

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Mack-cali Realty Corp :
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.60; qtrly core FFO $0.56
* Sees 2016 funds from operations per diluted share $ 2.26 to $ 2.28
* Sees 2017 FFO per share $ 2.25 to $ 2.40
* Sees 2016 core funds from operations per share $2.14-$2.16; sees 2017 core FFO per share $2.25-$2.40
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2015 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2esqRUb Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.