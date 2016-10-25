版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty qtrly FFO per share $0.60

Oct 25 Mack-cali Realty Corp :

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.60; qtrly core FFO $0.56

* Sees 2016 funds from operations per diluted share $ 2.26 to $ 2.28

* Sees 2017 FFO per share $ 2.25 to $ 2.40

* Sees 2016 core funds from operations per share $2.14-$2.16; sees 2017 core FFO per share $2.25-$2.40

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2015 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2esqRUb Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐