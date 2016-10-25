BRIEF-First NBC bank disagrees with assertions

Oct 25 First Nbc Bank Holding Co

* First Nbc Bank issues statement, says disagrees with assertions

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - first nbc remains profitable and generated $26.7 million in net income through first six months of 2016

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - engaged Sandler O'Neill & partners, l.p. And piper jaffray & co. And is exploring all strategic options