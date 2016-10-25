版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Brown & Brown announces award of temporary injunction against former employees and AssuredPartners

Oct 25 Brown & Brown Inc :

* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces award of temporary injunction against former employees and AssuredPartners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

