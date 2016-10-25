BRIEF-Marine Products Corp announces change in term and price of tender offer and quarterly dividend

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Marine Products Corp
* Marine Products Corp- Extending term of its previously announced tender offer and raising offer price at which it is willing to purchase shares
* Expiration date of tender offer has been extended to November 11, 2016
* Original offer price of $9.00 per share has been increased to $9.64 per share
* Company announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
