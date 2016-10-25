BRIEF-Marine Products Corp announces change in term and price of tender offer and quarterly dividend

Oct 25 Marine Products Corp

* Marine Products Corp- Extending term of its previously announced tender offer and raising offer price at which it is willing to purchase shares

* Expiration date of tender offer has been extended to November 11, 2016

* Original offer price of $9.00 per share has been increased to $9.64 per share

* Company announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share