版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 07:27 BJT

BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Q3 FFO per share $0.60

Oct 25 Mack-cali Realty Corp

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.56

* Q3 FFO per share $0.60

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.25 to $2.40

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐