BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals to build a new air separation unit in Ulsan, South Korea

Oct 25 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Air products and chemicals inc says it will build a new large air separation unit (lasu) in ulsan, south korea

* Air products -scheduled to come onstream in 2018, over 1,750-ton-per-day lasu in south korea will produce gaseous and liquefied oxygen, nitrogen and argon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

