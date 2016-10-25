版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Charter Financial increases quarterly cash dividend from $0.05/share to $0.055/share

Oct 25 Charter Financial Corp

* Charter financial declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Charter financial corp says board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

