公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Chemocentryx says Susan Kanaya promoted to chief financial and administrative officer

Oct 25 Chemocentryx Inc

* Chemocentryx - effective Oct 20, Susan Kanaya promoted to executive vice president, chief financial and administrative officer and secretary Source text: (bit.ly/2f53JNw) Further company coverage:

