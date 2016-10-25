版本:
BRIEF-Quidel receives FDA clearance for Solana

Oct 25 Quidel Corp

* Quidel receives FDA clearance for its new Solana strep complete assay for rapid and qualitative detection and differentiation of s. Pyogenes (group a beta-hemolytic streptococcus) and s. Dysgalactiae (pyogenic Group C and C beta-hemolytic streptococcus)

* Received clearance from FDA to market Solana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

