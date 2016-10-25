BRIEF-Danaher enters new $3 bln 364-day revolving credit facility

Oct 25 Danaher Corp

* Danaher Corp says on Oct. 24 entered into a new $3.0 billion 364-day revolving credit facility with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc

* Danaher Corp - intends to use credit facility for liquidity support for Danaher's expanded U.S. and Euro Commercial Paper Programs - SEC filing

* Danaher - intends to use proceeds from issuance of short-term commercial paper notes to fund portion of purchase price for pending deal of Cepheid

* Danaher corp says credit facility expires on october 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2dG4L1j Further company coverage: