BRIEF-Danaher enters new $3 bln 364-day revolving credit facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Danaher Corp
* Danaher Corp says on Oct. 24 entered into a new $3.0 billion 364-day revolving credit facility with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc
* Danaher Corp - intends to use credit facility for liquidity support for Danaher's expanded U.S. and Euro Commercial Paper Programs - SEC filing
* Danaher - intends to use proceeds from issuance of short-term commercial paper notes to fund portion of purchase price for pending deal of Cepheid
* Danaher corp says credit facility expires on october 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2dG4L1j Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.