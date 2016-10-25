版本:
BRIEF-Associated Banc-Corp announces increase in common stock dividend

Oct 25 Associated Banc-corp

* Associated banc-corp announces increase in common stock dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share

* Says dividend of $0.12 per common share is an increase of $0.01 from previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

