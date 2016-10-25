版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Jaffe not to stand for re-election at 2016 board meeting

Oct 25 Ascena Retail Group Inc -

* Elliot S. Jaffe notified company of his intention not to stand for re-election at 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Board plans to evaluate who will serve as next chairperson of board following Jaffe's retirement - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2esc4c2] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐