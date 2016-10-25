版本:
2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp & Polonia Bancorp receive shareholder approval of merger

Oct 25 Prudential Bancorp Inc

* Polonia received shareholder approval of merger with company at a special meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

