BRIEF-Exco Resources appointed Tyler Farquharson,current Vice President of strategic planning

Oct 25 Exco Resources Inc

* Exco Resources -On Oct 19, Chris Peracchi, VP, acting CFO and treasurer submitted notice of departure from positions as employee and officer of co and units

* Exco Resources - Board appointed Tyler Farquharson,current vice president of strategic planning, as co's acting CFO and treasurer Source text: [bit.ly/2e8dvcQ] Further company coverage:

