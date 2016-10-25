BRIEF-MoneyGram announces two new money transfer initiatives at all U.S. Walmart locations

Oct 25 MoneyGram International Inc :

* MoneyGram - two new money transfer initiatives at all u.s. Walmart locations

* MoneyGram -adjusting its money transfer pricing structure in higher trandaction bands for u.s.-to-u.s. Transactions originated at walmart

* MoneyGram International Inc says believes net impact of these developments will not be material to its financial results in 2016