2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Willis Towers confirms departure of co's deputy CEO Dominic Casserley

Oct 25 Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Confirms departure of Dominic Casserley as president and deputy CEO at the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

