BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces expiration and results of exchange offer

Oct 25 Whole Foods Market Inc

* Announces expiration and results of exchange offer

* Says has been advised that aggregate principal amount of about $990.5 million of original notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

