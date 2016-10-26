BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano 9-month net sales up at 430.5 mln euros

Oct 26 Phoenix Mecano AG :
* Cumulative consolidated gross sales as at September 2016
rose by 3.2% from 421.0 million euros to 434.5 million euros
($473.00 million)
* 9-month net sales totalled 430.5 million euros(previous
year: 417.0 million euros)
* 9-month result of period after taxes was 19.2 million
euros, up 9.1% on previous year (17.6 million euros)
* 9-month incoming orders rose by 0.6% from 430.0 million
euros to 432.6 million euros, corresponding to a book-to-bill
ratio of 99.6%
* Management and board of directors of Phoenix Mecano group
expect operating result for year as a whole to be at lower end
of 34-40 million euros range indicated at start of year
